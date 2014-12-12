Darren Sharper Indicted for Rape

CHEAT SHEET
Former New Orleans Saints safety Darren Sharper and two others were indicted Friday in a rape investigation that started early this year. Sharper was indicted on two counts of aggravated rape and one count of simple rape (yes, that’s a real thing). According to police in Louisiana, Sharper and his alleged accomplice Erik Nunez raped two separate women inside a condo in 2013. The third count likely means there is a previously unknown third victim. The third person indicted, Brandon Licciardi, a St. Bernard Parish sheriff’s deputy, was indicted on counts of human trafficking, aggravated rape, and obstruction of justice.