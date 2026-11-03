Action Star, 57, Shows Off Jaw-Dropping 20 Lb. Weight Gain
The actor has undergone a dramatic transformation for an upcoming role.
Actor Dave Bautista has revealed the next phase of his God of War body transformation.
The 57-year-old Marvel star signed a contract in August to play Kratos in the highly anticipated video game adaptation after its original star, Sons of Anarchy actor Ryan Hurst, was sidelined by an on-set injury.
To portray the fictional Norse god, Bautista has undergone a dramatic fitness and nutrition journey, documenting his mission to bulk up on social media.
Bautista, a retired pro wrestler who left the WWE in 2014, flexed his heavily tattooed pecs and biceps in a God of War T-shirt in a Nov. 1 video shared on his Instagram story and later reposted to X.
“Gained 20 pounds for God of War,” he wrote in red text on the video, adding a “250” sticker to signify his current weight.
Bautista first showed off his weight gain for the role in a September Instagram post, unleashing a massive roar in the video.
“Third week into weight training again,” he captioned the post. “Two more months to get to where I need to be. Like riding a bike!”
Fans and famous friends showed their support on his post, saying he was “born to play this role.”
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“Now that’s Kratos,” comedian Marcus Summer added.
The 6-foot-4 actor has often capitalized on his physical size since his breakthrough role as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014.
However, his current goals of bulking up reverse a weight-loss transformation he underwent after reaching more than 300 pounds for his role in M. Night Shyamalan’s 2023 film Knock at the Cabin.
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the actor said he would limit his calorie intake to 2,500 a day to trim down.
“Then I noticed, the more I trimmed down, the better I felt,” Bautista said. “I also noticed the more I trimmed down, the better I looked on camera, the better I looked next to other actors.”
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