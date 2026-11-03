'NOW THAT'S KRATOS' Action Star, 57, Shows Off Jaw-Dropping 20 Lb. Weight Gain The actor has undergone a dramatic transformation for an upcoming role. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Actor Dave Bautista has revealed the next phase of his God of War body transformation.

The 57-year-old Marvel star signed a contract in August to play Kratos in the highly anticipated video game adaptation after its original star, Sons of Anarchy actor Ryan Hurst, was sidelined by an on-set injury.

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To portray the fictional Norse god, Bautista has undergone a dramatic fitness and nutrition journey, documenting his mission to bulk up on social media.

Actor Dave Bautista at the premiere of Marvel's "Guardians Of The Galaxy" in Hollywood on July 21, 2014. Jason Merritt/Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Bautista, a retired pro wrestler who left the WWE in 2014, flexed his heavily tattooed pecs and biceps in a God of War T-shirt in a Nov. 1 video shared on his Instagram story and later reposted to X.

Actor Dave Bautista showed off his improved pecs and biceps in a "God of War" T-shirt in a Nov. 1 video shared on his Instagram story. Dave Bautista/Instagram

“Gained 20 pounds for God of War,” he wrote in red text on the video, adding a “250” sticker to signify his current weight.

Ryan Hurst, photographed in New York City in 2017, was originally cast as the titular "God of War" before an on-set injury sidelined him. Mike Pont/WireImage

Bautista first showed off his weight gain for the role in a September Instagram post, unleashing a massive roar in the video.

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“Third week into weight training again,” he captioned the post. “Two more months to get to where I need to be. Like riding a bike!”

The actor is building muscle and weight training for his role in "God of War." Instagram/@davebautista

Fans and famous friends showed their support on his post, saying he was “born to play this role.”

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“Now that’s Kratos,” comedian Marcus Summer added.

Bautista is a former professional wrestler who retired in 2010 to pursue acting full-time. Here, he appears at WWE WrestleMania 21, "WrestleMania Goes Hollywood," at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2005. J. Shearer/WireImage for BWR Public Relatio

The 6-foot-4 actor has often capitalized on his physical size since his breakthrough role as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014.

Dave Bautista plays Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel sci-fi blockbuster "Guardians of the Galaxy." AP Photo/Disney/Marvel

However, his current goals of bulking up reverse a weight-loss transformation he underwent after reaching more than 300 pounds for his role in M. Night Shyamalan’s 2023 film Knock at the Cabin.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the actor said he would limit his calorie intake to 2,500 a day to trim down.

Dave Bautista attends the screening of "The Killer's Game" in Los Angeles on September 9, 2024. Michael Tullberg/WireImage

“Then I noticed, the more I trimmed down, the better I felt,” Bautista said. “I also noticed the more I trimmed down, the better I looked on camera, the better I looked next to other actors.”

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