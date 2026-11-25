He may have crashed out of the Ohio gubernatorial election in dramatic fashion, but Vivek Ramaswamy appears to be living his best life.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

A star Democratic strategist isn’t letting Vivek Ramaswamy’s political legacy fade away quietly.

David Axelrod, the veteran strategist behind Barack Obama’s campaigns and a longtime Democratic insider, took aim at the failed Ohio candidate for governor after the Daily Beast revealed his high-class hideaway on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old pharmaceutical tycoon—whom Forbes has estimated is worth more than $2 billion—was spotted on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Monday. The city’s most iconic thoroughfare is home to some of the world’s most expensive retail real estate and a stretch of mansions once dubbed “Millionaires’ Row.”

There, he was perusing Albertine, a high-end French bookstore that The New York Times described as “a portal to both Gilded Age New York and the Francophone world.”

The failed candidate was spotted browsing books at the most posh place in New York. Screenshot/T/Threads

Axelrod emphasized that Ramaswamy’s vicious campaign—including an ad featuring his opponent Amy Acton’s mother, Donna Arthur, calling Acton, 60, a “liar,” without mentioning that Arthur lost custody of both her children in the late 1970s while standing by her husband, Cledith Arthur, after he was charged with raping Acton in 1978 when she was a young child—will live on.

“[Ramaswamy] may be consigned to the lonely, gilded life but leaves politics with the distinction of having run one of the most disgusting, depraved ads of all time, which infected Republicans not just in Ohio but nationwide,” Axelrod 71, sneered.

“How many can claim that?” he asked.

Axelrod took a swipe at Ramaswamy after the Daily Beast discovered his posh getaway. Screenshot/X/Screenshot/X

Ramaswamy, a Cincinnati native, lost to his Democratic opponent by eight points on November 3. Before that, the Harvard- and Yale Law School-educated billionaire portrayed himself as someone who connected with kitchen-table issues, including affordability.

When that failed, the former presidential candidate seemingly hightailed it back to high-end culture.

Play Video

After Acton sent Ramaswamy’s Election Day concession call straight to voicemail, the loser appears to have fled the country aboard one of the private jets he used prolifically on the campaign trail. Accounts that track Ramaswamy’s private jets say they spotted one heading toward the Caribbean the day after the election.

This isn’t the first time Ramaswamy lost big. The political novice started straight at the top, with a run for president in 2024. When that inevitably crashed and burned, he campaigned for Donald Trump and was rewarded with a brief appointment by the now-president as co-leader of the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency, or “DOGE,” alongside fellow uber-wealthy tycoon Elon Musk.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton defeated Ramaswamy—then ignored his concession call. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Then, just hours after Trump was inaugurated, a spokesperson for DOGE confirmed that the businessman was no longer involved.

His failure to clinch victory may stem from a lack of political experience. According to the OCG Research Center, Ramaswamy cast a ballot in just one presidential election between 2000 and 2020. That was in 2004, when he backed a Libertarian candidate. He then sat out the next three presidential elections before finally showing up for Donald Trump in 2020.

Vivek Ramaswamy and his wife Apoorva Tewani. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Ramaswamy, who has been married to his surgeon wife, Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, since 2015 and has three children, lives in a multi-million-dollar mansion in Upper Arlington, a leafy, affluent suburb in Columbus, Ohio