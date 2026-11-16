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Beckham Sues After His Cologne Is Found in Bargain Bin

The former English soccer player claims his fragrance supplier “cheapened” his brand.

David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami, looks on prior to the MLS match between Red Bull New York and Inter Miami CF at Sports Illustrated Stadium on October 24, 2026, in Harrison, New Jersey.

Jordan Bank/Getty Images

By Reagin von Lehe

David Beckham is suing his fragrance supplier, Coty, for $41 million after bottles of his aftershave were found in Poundland, the U.K. equivalent of Dollar Tree. The former soccer player claimed the perfume company cheapened his Eau de Toilette and Eau de Parfum brands after he found them on sale at discount stores and gas stations. The firm that handles his brand anqd commercial rights, DB Ventures, began legal proceedings against Coty in April. The soccer star, married to Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, and his lawyers claim Coty sold $24 million of Beckham products through “unapproved distribution channels,” according to the Daily Mail. “Coty distributed David Beckham fragrances through the budget retailer Poundland, allowing the product to be sold for dollar store prices and associating the David Beckham brand with cheap, discount products,” according to the legal papers. The company that co-owns the Beckham name, Authentic Brands Group, allegedly contacted Coty’s rival Interparfums in 2025 to sell the license. A deal announced in January is set to begin in 2028. The company’s lawyers filed a claim with the New York Supreme Court asking for the case to be dismissed, saying Beckham wanted to give the license to Interparfums “years before the agreement expires in 2028.” Coty denies the Poundland allegations, but said the company has the right to sell Beckham’s stock wherever it decides.

Read it at news.com.au

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