David Cameron Cool on Lockerbie-BP Investigation

British Prime Minister David Cameron met on Tuesday night with the four U.S. senators leading an investigation into BP’s role in the release of the Lockerbie bomber last year. While Cameron is cool on the idea of the inquiry—he said at a press conference earlier on Tuesday that “I don't currently think that another government inquiry is the right way to go, frankly”—Senator Chuck Schumer said after the meeting that “Our request for an independent investigation is still on the table. He said that it’s not case closed.” Scottish President Alex Salmond, meanwhile, is defending his country’s decision to release Al-Megrahi: “If you take a decision in good faith you don’t regret it.”