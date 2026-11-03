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CLOSED FOR GOOD

BBC Star’s Theme Park Attraction Gets Shut Down

It opened five years ago.

David Walliams arrives for a Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

By Harry Thompson

A major amusement park has closed its World of David Walliams attraction. The U.K.’s biggest theme park, Alton Towers, said in a statement on Tuesday that it would permanently shutter the area with immediate effect. “As we are no longer in the main season, guests are encouraged to check the Alton Towers Resort website and app for the latest attraction opening information ahead of their visit,” the park added. Walliams, 55, and HarperCollins Children’s Books worked for years to create The World of David Walliams, which opened in 2021. The attraction included Gangsta Granny: The Ride, as well as Raj’s Bouncy Bottom Burp, Flavio’s Fabulous Fandango and Royal Carousel. The theme park added that it regularly looks at “elements of our attraction offering.” New plans for the area have not been announced yet. Walliams is a best-selling children’s author and rose to fame on the BBC hit comedy Little Britain. He has sold children’s books in 55 languages, moving 60 million copies worldwide.

Read it at BBC

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