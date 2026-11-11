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‘Days of Our Lives’ Star, 80, Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis

“I realized I was shaking all over the place,” the 80-year-old said.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actor James Reynolds arrives at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on February 17, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

By Evgenia Anastasakos

“Days of Our Lives” star James Reynolds opened up about his Parkinson’s diagnosis in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The TV actor said he hid his health struggles for years, until the soap opera’s writers began to notice his symptoms. “I realized I was shaking all over the place,” the 80-year-old said. Reynolds, who joined the show in 1981, said his diagnosis will be written into his character, Abe Carver’s, storyline. “There are many other characters who have gone through real-life issues that are then mirrored on the show,” the Daytime Emmy winner said. “This is an issue that is going to be mirrored on the show, and there is nothing any of us can really do about it.” Reynolds recently marked 45 years of playing Carver on the hit soap opera. He is the longest-running Black actor in a single series in TV history.

Read it at Entertainment Tonight

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