    Dayton Killer Put Gun to Friend’s Head Earlier This Year, Says Report

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    REUTERS

    A former friend of the man who carried out a mass shooting in Dayton says Connor Betts held a gun to his head earlier this year. Will El-Fakir told the Dayton Daily News that he fell out with Betts after he pulled out a gun and held it near El-Fakir’s head five months ago. “He was getting a little violent with friends... He started bringing guns around us for no particular reason,” said El-Fakir, adding that Betts was using drugs and “was definitely not in a right state of mind.” El-Fakir also claimed Betts was making increasingly troubling remarks about shooting up bars, saying: “There were times when he went to bars and just scoped the place out... He’d say, ‘If I brought this-or-that through here, it would have done some damage.’” El-Fakir also described Betts as leaning to the left and said: “Believe it or not, he was actually pro-gun control. He was actually anti-Second Amendment.”

