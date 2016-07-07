D.C. Firefighter Probed for Baton Rouge Facebook Posts

A Washington, D.C. firefighter is under investigation for inflammatory Facebook posts he wrote targeting protesters and “racist cops” after the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “Protesting is a lost cause and it makes us al look like a bunch a [derogatory term]. These evil [expletives] don’t have any compassion,” Norman Brooks wrote in a post obtained by Fox 5. “They are gonna let them PIGS go free and probably start a gofundme and make em millionaires.” In another post, Brooks said people should “take the law in their own hands and target racist cops.” The posts were later deleted, according to Fox 5. Brooks, who has been with the D.C. Fire and EMS Department since 2007, has been placed on “administrative duty” while an investigation is conducted.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10