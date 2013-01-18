De La Renta to Host Galliano

CHEAT SHEET
Guess there is always a second chance in the fashion industry. Disgraced designer John Galliano, who was convicted of a hate crime in France after declaring his love for Hitler, will be working in designer Oscar de la Renta's studio for the next three weeks, Women’s Wear Daily reported Friday. Galliano resigned from the House of Dior in early 2011 after the video of him making anti-Semitic remarks when viral, and many at the time speculated that his career was over. His comeback began as early as the summer of 2011, when he designed his friend Kate Moss’s wedding dress.