Dead Fish Rain Down on Texas Town
The city of Texarkana, Texas, was gifted an unexpected surprise this week as fish rained down from the sky during a series of storms. “There was a loud crack of thunder and when we opened up the bay door, I looked outside and it was raining real hard and a fish hit the ground, and then I said, ‘It’s raining fish!’” area local James Audirsch told the Texas outlet KTAL. A scattering of small fish were reportedly found in the area on Wednesday owing to an unusual phenomenon in which wildlife can be swept skyward during severe weather. A report from the Library of Congress states that “tornadic waterspouts” are often to blame for the unconventional precipitation.