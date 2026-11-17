ALARMING SPREAD Deadly Eye Bleeding Virus Outbreak Spirals Out of Control Over ​11,000 people have been infected, and over 5,500 have died since the outbreak began. Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere, Reuters # 4

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is spreading at a record pace, with cases and deaths surging despite an influx of international aid. More than 11,000 people have been infected and over 5,500 have died since May 15, making it the second-largest Ebola outbreak on record and the fastest-spreading. The virus is associated with fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding, including from the eyes. The outbreak, caused by a rare strain of the virus known as Bundibugyo, has overwhelmed containment efforts hampered by supply shortages, violence, and poor coordination. The medical aid organization Médecins Sans Frontières says essential equipment and supplies have yet to reach affected communities beyond the outbreak’s original epicenter in Ituri province. UN officials warn that insecurity in the country is also hampering efforts to contain the outbreak, with attacks targeting medical personnel, vehicles, and disease-monitoring teams. Health workers are walking off the job over poor working conditions and unpaid wages. Some have reportedly gone without pay since August, officials say.

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