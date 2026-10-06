Deadly Eye-Bleeding Virus Spreads to New Country for the First Time
The outbreak has now hit four nations.
Kenya has confirmed its first-ever Ebola case after a citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo returned to Nairobi and later died. Health Minister Aden Duale said the patient, who had been ill for about a month, arrived in Kenya via Uganda on Saturday and was taken to a hospital, where he was isolated and tested positive for the Bundibugyo strain. He died on Monday night. Authorities have identified 28 contacts, including relatives and health workers, while tracing 23 passengers and four crew members from the same flight. Those contacts are being monitored for signs of infection. The case marks the fourth country affected by the current outbreak, after the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and France. The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded more than 8,000 cases and 4,000 deaths, with the outbreak spreading across several provinces. The Bundibugyo strain has no approved vaccine or specific treatment. It spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials. It causes fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding, including from the eyes.
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