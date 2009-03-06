Dean for Surgeon General?

CHEAT SHEET
The field for surgeon general just got louder: Howard Dean is in the running. The doctor, a former Vermont governor, presidential candidate, and Democratic National Committee chairman, had wanted to run the Health and Human Services Department but was passed over amid rumors of bad blood between him and Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel. Now it looks like Dean and Rahm have patched up their differences, and since CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta’s surprise exit from contention yesterday, the man whose screech will live on in all our memories is back at the top of the heap. But is he actually interested in the post?