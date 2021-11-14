Death of Rocker Chris Daughtry’s Stepdaughter Shrouded in Mystery

The death of rocker Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old stepdaughter was a mystery on Saturday, with her mother saying she had unspecified “injuries” and police continuing to investigate.

Hannah Price—who had survived being shot in the face in 2018 and who was arrested in April over a road-rage incident involving a gun—was found dead in her Nashville home on Friday.

“I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” Chris Daughtry, who fronts the band Daughtry and starred on “American Idol,” wrote on Instagram.

“I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately.We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

His wife, Deanna Daughtry, also posted about Hannah’s death on Instagram, writing, “I love you endlessly.”

And she suggested the death was not from natural causes.

“We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken,” she wrote.

Although TMZ reported that the Daughtry family was told by police that Hannah’s death was a homicide, The Daily Beast was not able to confirm that. District Attorney Jared Effler would only say that the Fentress County sheriff is investigating.

Deanna and Chris Daughtry, who have been married for two decades, have 10-year-old twins. Hannah and her brother Griffin are Deanna’s children from a previous relationship with Randall Price.

In March 2018, Price died by suicide—and months later, Hannah was shot in the face during what she described as an encounter with gang members.

“A 15-year-old kid was trying to get into a Crip gang in Humboldt Tennessee and my friend at the time—my roommate I barely really knew him—took me somewhere where I did not feel safe,” she wrote on Facebook.

“And these kids tried to kill him but they didn’t have the gun cocked so by the time that I noticed they were trying to shoot at him I was trying to run the kid over with my car and I ended up getting shot in the face by this kid.”

She said she was blind for two weeks and underwent a nine-hour surgery, during which her apartment was burgled.

“It’s been crazy but honestly I’ve had a very positive perspective about it all,” she added. “I do need help which makes me very vulnerable to have to ask.”

Price indicated in her Instagram posts that she had two children who were possibly being raised by others.

In April, she and a man named Bobby Jolly were arrested after another motorist reported being shot at during a confrontation on Interstate 40, WBIR reported.

“During the trooper’s interview, both the driver and passenger admitted to using a gun to intimidate the victim but denied firing the weapon. During the search of the vehicle, a .22-caliber rifle was recovered,” police said in a press release. The disposition of the case was unknown.