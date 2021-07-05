CHEAT SHEET
Death Toll Rises To 27 As Search Resumes in Surfside Building Collapse
Three more victims of the Surfside condominium building collapse were found on Monday as rescue crews continue their search after the remaining part of the building was demolished. Miami-Dade Fire Chief said the death toll for the tragic June 24 collapse of the 12-story building in Surfside, Florida now stands at 27 people. More than 115 people, however, still remain unaccounted for as rescue crews continue their search. On Sunday, a string of explosives was set off to bring down the rest of the Chaplain Towers South building to allow crews to gain access to its underground garage, to help search for those believed to be trapped under the fallen wing.