Debbie Wasserman Schultz Skips DNC Opening

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz did not open the Democratic National Convention on Monday afternoon. The chairwoman of the DNC skipped the event told the Sun Sentinel that she wouldn't “in the interest of making sure that we can start the Democratic convention on a high note.” Wasserman Schultz was booed by diehard Bernie Supports supporters at a Monday morning breakfast. She added, “I stepped down the other day because I wanted to make sure that having brought us to this momentous day and to Philadelphia and planned the convention that is going to be the best one that we’ve ever had in our party’s history that this needs to be all about making sure that everyone knows that Hillary Clinton would make the best president.” Wasserman Schultz announced Sunday that she would resign following the convention, after WikiLeaks released hacked emails showing that her staff discussed how to conspire against Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary.
