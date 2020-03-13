Defense Department Wants to Reconsider $10 Billion Contract With Microsoft
The U.S. Department of Defense wants to re-evaluate its decision to award the Pentagon’s multibillion-dollar cloud contract to Microsoft. The award decision has come under sustained attack from losing bidder Amazon, which has claimed that it lost the deal because of potential interference from President Donald Trump. According to The New York Times, the Justice Department asked for the reconsideration after Amazon argued in federal court that its proposals have been wrongly assessed by the Pentagon. The Defense Department has requested 120 days to reassess the award. Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith, who is presiding over the case, is expected to allow the re-evaluation to go forward. The contract—known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI—involves providing cloud storage of top-secret military data to the Department of Defense. It could result in revenue of as much as $10 billion over 10 years.