PLOT THICKENS Hegseth Goons Scramble to Trash Fired Top General The Defense Department is accusing the decorated military leader of “severe misconduct” involving classified intelligence. John Lamparski/Getty Images/US Army

The Pentagon has launched an extraordinary attack on a decorated Army general after Pete Hegseth fired him this week.

The explosive claims surfaced Thursday after the defense secretary dismissed Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, a senior strategist whose removal comes as Donald Trump considers another round of attacks on Iran.

An anonymous department official told One America News Network correspondent Alexandra Ingersoll that Sylvia had committed “severe misconduct” involving classified intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

X/Alexandra Ingersoll

The official claimed that the Lt. Gen. had disclosed sensitive information concerning conflicts in Iran and Ukraine and that he had arranged meetings with reporters away from military headquarters to circumvent restrictions on journalists entering the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sylvia failed three polygraphs which questioned him about leaking classified information,” the person said.

Laura Loomer previously attacked Sylvia and his son. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

They added that the matter had been passed to the Justice Department and that investigators were continuing their inquiries.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

None of the allegations have been publicly substantiated and no criminal charges against Sylvia have been announced.

The anonymous official was also eager to downplay concerns about the potential consequences of losing such a senior strategist during wartime.

Sylvia served as chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Directorate for Strategy, Plans, and Policy, acting as a “critical link between the operational force, the department policy, and the White House,” according to a former Pentagon official who spoke with The Atlantic on Wednesday.

Play Video

But Ingersoll says the department has now claimed that Sylvia was “NOT a central planner for the Iran War” and that operational planning belonged to U.S. Central Command and its chief, Adm. Brad Cooper.

It marks a blistering reversal from the Pentagon’s initial public response to Sylvia’s departure.

Trump has pledged his war with Iran will end immediately after the midterm elections next week. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A Joint Staff spokesperson praised the general for his “32 years of distinguished service to our nation” in comments to The Atlantic on Wednesday.

But the department has now withdrawn that tribute, telling the Daily Beast that “upon further review, we determined that the statement did not appropriately reflect the full circumstances.”

Sylvia, who previously commanded the Army’s prestigious 101st Airborne Division, had also attracted the wrath of far-right Trump confidante Laura Loomer.

The MAGA activist had demanded scrutiny of his military career after attacking his son Gavin, a former FEMA employee, over remarks concerning the 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Loomer urged Hegseth last year to “review the employment of Gavin’s father,” although there is no established connection between her intervention and Sylvia’s subsequent dismissal.

The firing makes Sylvia the second officer removed from the influential “J5” position since Trump returned to power.

His predecessor, Lt. Gen. Joseph McGee, was pushed into retirement last year.

Hegseth has now presided over the departure of at least 26 generals and admirals, while pushing ahead with further reductions to the military’s senior ranks.

The renewed upheaval comes with Trump’s eight-month war against Iran still raging and as the president threatens further military strikes after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The Pentagon referred the Daily Beast to Parnell’s statement on X when asked for comment.

“The Department of War has zero tolerance for the intentional, unauthorized disclosure of classified information,” he wrote, adding that the department had taken “necessary personnel action” following an Air Force OSI investigation and referred the matter to the Justice Department for potential legal action.

“We vowed to find you, and we meant it,” he added.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register