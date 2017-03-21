DeleteUber Led to 500K Deletions

According to a report in The New York Times, the grassroots #DeleteUber campaign resulted in about half a million requests to delete the app in the week following the beginning of the campaign in January. Three people familiar with the internal metrics provided the Times these figures. The #DeleteUber campaign began after the company appeared to try to capitalize on a New York City taxi work stoppage that was in solidarity with activists at airports protesting the Trump administration’s first executive order banning travelers from Muslim-majority nations. In a conference call Uber had with reporters Tuesday, the ride-hailing company said it was seeking a chief operating officer to help Chief Executive Travis Kalanick. “The board is confident in Travis, and we are proceeding ahead with the search for the COO,” board member Arianna Huffington said during the call. “Put very simply, change starts at the top.”
