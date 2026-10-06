TRAVEL NIGHTMARE Delta and United Outages Delay Flights Across U.S. Travelers across multiple states were unable to board their flights. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Travelers faced a nightmare Tuesday as computer outages hit Delta and United Airlines, with passengers reporting they were stranded at gates and aboard planes. Reports of problems began around 11:40 a.m. ET and lasted roughly an hour, with most complaints coming from Delta users, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Delta flights in Detroit, Michigan, couldn’t board passengers, according to independent journalist Dave Bondy. Others reported similar problems in Arkansas, Georgia, and Florida, with travelers complaining about unresponsive apps keeping them from getting support. United confirmed the website and app was down, saying, “We’re working to fix a temporary technical issue… You can’t sign in to your MileagePlus account at this time. Please try again later.” Delta and United did not immediately respond to request for comment. The disruptions follow reports in the Daily Mail that Delta CEO Ed Bastian told employees the airline had opted against partnering with Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service.

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