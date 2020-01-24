Airline Fined $50,000 for Kicking Off Three Muslim Passengers

Read it at WSPA 7News
The U.S. Transportation Department has fined Delta Air Lines $50,000 for two 2016 incidents in which Muslim fliers were booted from planes even though the company’s security had allowed them to fly. In one incident, a Muslim couple was thrown off a plane in Paris, and in the other, a man flying to New York from Amsterdam was booted from his flight. The employees involved in the incidents must undergo cultural-sensitivity training, according to the government’s order. Delta has conceded it could have handled the situations in a different way, but denied doing anything wrong.