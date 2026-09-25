 Skip to main content
WHO NOSE?

Delta Flight Forced to Turn Back Over Mystery Odor

Panicked pilots declared an emergency.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330neo or A330-900 aircraft with neo engine option of the European plane manufacturer, as seen departing from Amsterdam Schiphol AMS EHAM International airport from Polderbaan runway and flying in the blue sky. The modern and advanced wide body airplane has the registration - tail number N421DX and is powered by 2xRR jet engines. The passenger plane is a brand new Airbus A330-900 delivered from Airbus on March 2023. Delta is a legacy US carrier with headquarters and a hub in Atlanta Georgia and connects America to the Dutch capital on a daily basis. Delta DL DAL is the second largest airline in the world and member of SkyTeam airline aviation alliance. The global aviation industry is showing growth in passenger traffic and cargo with higher demand, more than ever after the 2 previous years with the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic era, Amsterdam, The Netherlands on April 19, 2023 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Leigh Kimmins

A transatlantic flight was forced into an abrupt U-turn shortly after takeoff when an unusual smell on board sent the crew straight back to the airport. Delta flight 58, an Airbus A330-900, was headed to London’s Heathrow Airport out of Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday night when the crew detected a concerning odor on the aircraft. Panicked pilots declared an emergency with air traffic control and landed safely back at Logan Airport soon after. “Delta pilots followed procedures to return to Boston when an odor was detected on the aircraft after departure,” a Delta spokesperson said. “The safety of our customers and people is always top of mind for our flight crews.” It has not been revealed where the smell came from. There were 280 travelers on board. Delta said it is examining the aircraft and helping affected customers find additional travel options. “We thank our customers for their understanding and apologize for the delay in their travels,” the spokesperson said.

Read it at WCVB

TRENDING NOW