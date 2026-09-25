WHO NOSE? Delta Flight Forced to Turn Back Over Mystery Odor Panicked pilots declared an emergency. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A transatlantic flight was forced into an abrupt U-turn shortly after takeoff when an unusual smell on board sent the crew straight back to the airport. Delta flight 58, an Airbus A330-900, was headed to London’s Heathrow Airport out of Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday night when the crew detected a concerning odor on the aircraft. Panicked pilots declared an emergency with air traffic control and landed safely back at Logan Airport soon after. “Delta pilots followed procedures to return to Boston when an odor was detected on the aircraft after departure,” a Delta spokesperson said. “The safety of our customers and people is always top of mind for our flight crews.” It has not been revealed where the smell came from. There were 280 travelers on board. Delta said it is examining the aircraft and helping affected customers find additional travel options. “We thank our customers for their understanding and apologize for the delay in their travels,” the spokesperson said.

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