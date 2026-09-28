HOT IN HERE Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Smoke Fills Cabin A Delta spokesperson said the fumes were caused by a mechanical issue. Horacio Villalobos/Horacio Villalobos, Getty Images

A Delta Air Lines flight en route to Boston from Barcelona made an emergency landing in Portugal on Sunday after smoke was identified in the cabin. Delta Flight 251 touched down at Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport in Porto, Portugal, due to fumes detected on the plane. A Delta spokesperson told The Hill the smoke was caused by a mechanical issue. The plane carrying 283 passengers and 13 crew members departed from Barcelona at 3:15 p.m. and landed in Porto at 5:45 p.m. local time. Portuguese emergency responders treated eight passengers on the tarmac, and three others were hospitalized. “The flight landed safely, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels as we work to get them to Boston as safely and quickly as possible,” the Delta spokesperson said in a statement. A similar incident occurred on an Alaska Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu on Thursday, when a mysterious odor filled the plane, causing several people to fall ill, including flight attendants.

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