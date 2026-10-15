NEAR MISS Delta Jet Faces Terrifying Close Call After Disputed Takeoff There was a disagreement between the pilot and the air traffic controller. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images # 2

A Delta regional jet narrowly avoided a potential collision at New York’s LaGuardia Airport after a business jet took off while the CRJ-900 was approaching to land, prompting an emergency go-around. The Oct. 7 incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m., with ABC7 New York reporting that the aircraft came within approximately 1,000 feet of each other, according to flight-tracking data. Delta confirmed its crew abandoned the landing to maintain safe separation, and the flight from Omaha later touched down without incident. No injuries were reported. Air traffic control audio appears to capture a dispute over whether the business jet had permission to depart. “I believe you were never cleared for takeoff, sir, I believe you were cleared to line up and wait,” a controller can be heard saying, while the pilot reportedly disagreed. The FAA is investigating the incident to establish what clearance was given and whether communication failures contributed to the near-miss.

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