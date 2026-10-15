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NEAR MISS

Delta Jet Faces Terrifying Close Call After Disputed Takeoff

There was a disagreement between the pilot and the air traffic controller.

A Delta Airlines jet moves along the runway at Laguardia AIrport on November 10, 2022 in the Queens borough of New York City. The airline industry has rebounded this year and is looking forward to a busy holiday season. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Martha McHardy

A Delta regional jet narrowly avoided a potential collision at New York’s LaGuardia Airport after a business jet took off while the CRJ-900 was approaching to land, prompting an emergency go-around. The Oct. 7 incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m., with ABC7 New York reporting that the aircraft came within approximately 1,000 feet of each other, according to flight-tracking data. Delta confirmed its crew abandoned the landing to maintain safe separation, and the flight from Omaha later touched down without incident. No injuries were reported. Air traffic control audio appears to capture a dispute over whether the business jet had permission to depart. “I believe you were never cleared for takeoff, sir, I believe you were cleared to line up and wait,” a controller can be heard saying, while the pilot reportedly disagreed. The FAA is investigating the incident to establish what clearance was given and whether communication failures contributed to the near-miss.

Read it at The Travel

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