Delta Apologizes for Heat That Sent Passenger Off Plane on Stretcher
‘TRAUMATIZING’
Scores of Delta Air Lines passengers were left baking in such extreme heat on Monday in Las Vegas that some travelers had to be stretchered off their plane, ABC 13 reported. Delta apologized for the ordeal and offered a “compensatory gesture,” but passengers have described a miserable scene on the ground—forced to choose between reaching their destination or deplaning to escape the triple-digit heat without air conditioning. “It’s just traumatizing at this point,” passenger Krista Garvin told ABC 13. “They come over the loudspeaker and say, ‘You can choose to get off the plane or you can stay on, and if you get off, just know you won’t get a flight out for a couple days.’” Garvin recalled seeing a woman put an oxygen mask on while others were on the verge of passing out. Flight attendants were apparently sympathetic, with one reportedly telling passengers over the intercom, “I’ve been on here just as long as you guys.”