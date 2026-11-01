BLUE BETRAYAL Dem Loser Abandons Party to Endorse MAGA Senate Candidate The sudden flip comes after she spent months backing the Democrat who defeated her in the primary.

Rep. Haley Stevens has abruptly endorsed the Republican running against the Democrat who defeated her in Michigan’s Senate primary.

The Democratic congresswoman, 43, announced Sunday that she was backing hardline conservative Mike Rogers, 63, after spending months supporting Abdul El-Sayed following his August primary victory.

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“I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today,” she wrote on X, alongside a video explaining her reversal.

Haley Stevens lamented not being 'welcome' in Abdul El-Sayed's Senate campaign. X/@@HaleyforMI

Speaking from her car, Stevens told Michigan voters that “our Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, Abdul, said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away.”

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“And... he’s right,” she said after a dramatic pause. “And that’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today.

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Distancing herself from El-Sayed and political streamer Hasan Piker, Stevens accused them of standing for “hate.”

Stevens clarified that she was “still a very proud Democrat,” saying that she’d “worked really hard, and will continue to do so in all the ways life’s opportunities afford.”

A colleague said despite her beef with El-Sayed, Stevens shared her intention to vote 'straight down the line on the Democratic ticket' just last night-before seemingly changing her mind. Sarah Rice/Getty Images

Her announcement came shortly after Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin appeared on Sunday’s Meet the Press and was asked whether Stevens’ conflict with El-Sayed could “cost Democrats the seat in Michigan.”

Raskin brushed off the concern. “No,” he said. “I spoke last night to Haley Stevens, I spoke to Abdul as well.”

He then offered assurances that Stevens remained firmly behind the party. “Haley Stevens, she wants me to represent to you and everybody else I talked to that she is voting straight down the line on the Democratic ticket and she will be celebrating with Democrats across the country when we win on Tuesday night.”

But by Sunday, Stevens was appearing alongside the Republican she had just endorsed.

The duo sat and smiled together during a service at Perfecting Church in east Detroit, where the pastor named Rogers as one of the political candidates in attendance.

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On the west side, El-Sayed attended Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ. Stevens was initially expected to join him there, but the Senate candidate suggested it would be better for her to stay away, according to the New York Times.

Over the summer, Stevens pledged to support El-Sayed if he won their bitter primary. Instead, the intervening months brought fresh acrimony, with the pro-Israel congresswoman accusing him of antisemitism and El-Sayed accusing her of being a sore loser.

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