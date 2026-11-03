DEM CIVIL WAR? Dem Loser’s Fiancé Makes Panicked Late-Night Phone Call Haley Stevens’ fiancé called at 11 p.m. on Monday to explain why she had flipped to support a MAGA candidate. exclusive DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Haley Stevens’ fiancé made a round of late-night phone calls to refute suggestions from her former staffers and allies that he has influenced the congresswoman.

Jason Turkish, a disability rights lawyer and Democratic donor, has come under fire after Stevens unexpectedly endorsed Trump-backed Mike Rogers, who is running against the Democrat who defeated her in Michigan’s Senate primary. Days earlier, Turkish had endorsed Rogers over Dr. Abdul El-Sayed for the Michigan Senate seat, citing tensions between the progressive Muslim and the Jewish community over his criticisms of Israel.

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According to The Washington Post, a friend of Stevens, 43, claims Turkish lobbied the congresswoman to back Rogers, despite her reportedly assuring figures including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that she would remain loyal to her party.

Former Michigan Gov. Jim Blanchard, another close ally, claimed Stevens told him she planned to double down on her support for El-Sayed just 48 hours before reversing course. At a dinner with Stevens and Turkish on Friday, Blanchard said he noticed that Turkish was “working her over,” in an interview with Gongwer News Service.

Turkish touted his endorsement of Rogers all over Fox News. Screenshot//Fox News

Blanchard claimed Turkish was “distraught” over Stevens’ support for El-Sayed.

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“I let her know, he’s not a good influence,” he recounted. “She said, ‘I’m fine.’”

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In a 10:56 p.m. Monday phone call to the Daily Beast, Turkish said he had never met Blanchard privately or spoken with him before the group dinner he attended Friday.

“I thought I was invited to a celebratory dinner for our engagement with Haley’s friend, the former two-term governor of the state of Michigan,” he said. “I didn’t realize I was going to a media event, and I think I’ll pass on a wedding invitation.”

Stevens’ endorsement landed in the closing days of the Senate race, though a poll from The New York Times on Sunday showed El-Sayed leading Rogers 53 percent to 42 percent.

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed had his biggest fundraising day to date on Sunday as Democratic rival Haley Stevens endorsed his GOP opponent. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Turkish also rejected claims made by Stevens’ friend Jordan Acker that Turkish had taken away her phone.

Acker, a University of Michigan regent, said in a lengthy X post Sunday that he had become “deeply troubled” by Turkish’s behavior.

“Yesterday morning, afternoon, and evening, I spoke with @HaleyforMI several times,” Acker wrote in a lengthy post after Stevens endorsed Rogers outside Perfecting Church on Detroit’s east side.

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“At 8:58 this morning, she told me she intended to remain silent. I don’t know what changed in the two hours that followed.”

Acker then turned to Turkish, whom he said he respected as a “brilliant lawyer and advocate for disabled Americans.”

“But I have become deeply troubled by his behavior,” he said. “I’ve heard serious concerns about his treatment of Haley’s staff, friends, and allies. My own experiences have only deepened those concerns.”

When a user suggested that Acker speak to Stevens privately, he replied: “Her fiance took her phone away.”

Acker claimed that Stevens' fiancé took away her phone. X

Turkish told the Daily Beast that Stevens had “tolerated” Acker after the University of Michigan found that he had made sexual comments about a Democratic strategist and vulgar remarks about a female student, as first reported by The Guardian in April.

“Following Jordan’s crisis several months ago at the University of Michigan, he began calling Haley, calling and texting Haley constantly, and she has tolerated this as a measure of compassion for her friend, who has been struggling,” he said.

“She has tried to provide him the support that he needs as he, you know, seeks to move on from that episode.”

Turkish did not directly address additional questions about Stevens’ endorsement of Rogers.

Republican nominee for US Senate Mike Rogers. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Stevens’ endorsement of Rogers has been condemned by Democrats across the country, and was reportedly spurred by El-Sayed asking her not to make appearances with him following their contentious primary, as well as his tough stance on Israel.

Late Monday, she defended her decision in an 890-word article on X titled “The Decisions We Make.”

There, she claimed she was “shut out” by 42-year-old El-Sayed, and also took issue with an ad from a pro-El-Sayed group linking grocery prices to the U.S. support for Israel. The ad featured Tucker Carlson.

Stevens also rejected “sexist” suggestions that Turkish influenced her endorsement.

“Mike Rogers and I disagree on many things,” she wrote. “But Michigan has to elect a senator and there is no neutral choice that absolves me of responsibility. Once I concluded that Abdul El-Sayed is not fit to serve in the United States Senate, I had to confront who should.”

Stevens’ endorsement of Rogers, 63, spurred several staffers, including her chief of staff and communications director, to resign.

El-Sayed, for his part, brushed off Stevens’ endorsement of Rogers on Sunday. “At the end of the day, I actually don’t think about Haley Stevens,” he said. The progressive doctor, who would be the first Muslim senator if elected, went on to receive a record-breaking number of donations on Sunday.

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