‘THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS’ Dem Loser Goes Full MAGA by Talking to Scott Jennings Haley Stevens has tried several times now to explain her sudden switch-up.

House Democrat Haley Stevens appeared to struggle in a softball interview with radio host and MAGA advocate Scott Jennings.

Her endorsement snub of Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee whom she narrowly lost to, has many scratching their heads at the sudden switch-up. Stevens, reeling from the fallout of her shock endorsement of hardline conservative candidate Mike Rogers just two days ahead of Election Day, tried to set the record straight on the conservative talk show.

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“Immediately after the primary, I tried to do everything right. I did it right. You know, I did it too. I put party first,” she explained. “I endorsed him, to which the response was ignored and cut off. And I said, okay, you know, I get that. All right, I’ll just go back to my regular life. You know, tuck this away.”

The Scott Jennings Show/Salem Media

“And then the ads came out, ads blaming Jews for everything,” she explained.

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Stevens had been feuding with the El-Sayed campaign over an ad produced by an outside group that had blamed the high cost of living on US support for Israel. She had also called for him to take down an ad from his campaign featuring Tucker Carlson, whom she called a “white nationalist sympathizer.”

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She had said that she would only campaign alongside El-Sayed if he denounced the ad, which he eventually did, but El-Sayed’s campaign still disinvited her to a Sunday campaign event.

“So look, we had an opportunity. I gave him an opportunity to the Senate nominee here in Michigan to unite around something that everyone can agree on, and then I got disinvited instead,” she said.

Stevens' endorsement shocked members of her own party. Robin Buckson/via REUTERS

She then explained that she believed some of the criticism was actually sexist, as many have looked to her fiancé, Jason Turkish, who said he was supporting Rogers several days ago, as the reason for the sudden shift.

“This is what happens to women,” she asserted, adding, “Any notion that, like, I was forced into doing, you know what I did. Any notion that I was forced into my decision is all more of the same.”

“It’s just it’s just more the same, right, Scott?” she added. “It’s just more the same of thinking I’m being forced into what my consciousness, you know, or my conscience rather, is saying.”

Stevens has spent the last two years calling Rogers unfit for leadership. Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Her friend Jordan Acker has claimed her fiancé had taken away her phone, a claim Turkish denied.

Many Democrats, including self-described close friends like New Jersey Rep. Tom Malinowski and Debbie Dingell, have said or implied that they are worried about Stevens mental health. Stevens also denied having any mental health problems.

“You see a Democrat from Pennsylvania, you know, his name’s a lightning rod in the party. His name’s [John] Fetterman,” she said. “They’re saying, oh my, you know, they say the same thing about him. They use the c word, you know, mental health. I mean, what do we get at? Look, I made a decision. I did something, and a lot of people disagree with it, and they’re important people.

Stevens’ soon-to-be hubby announced he would vote for Rogers on Wednesday. Office of Rep. Haley Stevens

Still, Democrats in Michigan and at the national level are furious with Stevens. Several members of her staff, including her chief of staff, have resigned from her office, and the Michigan Democratic Party has said she is no longer a welcome member.

As for her political future, Stevens said she was taking things day by day.

“There’s great things in store for this country,” she stated. “I’m not necessarily thinking a lot about you know anything other than what I’m doing tomorrow. I guess you could say.”

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