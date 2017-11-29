Dem Rep. Kathleen Rice: Nancy Pelosi ‘Set Women Back’

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) on Wednesday slammed House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over her response to the sexual misconduct allegations against Rep. John Conyers (D-MI). Rice said Pelosi “set women back and, quite frankly, our party, back decades,” and slammed the Democratic leader’s comments on Sunday in which she called Conyers an icon. “I think that we ceded the moral high ground on Sunday when our leader said on Meet the Press that John Conyers was an icon and we don’t even know who these women are, when she was fully aware that the woman in question was bound by a nondisclosure agreement,” Rice said.