Dem Rep Clears Up AI Mystery in Photo With Dad
Ro Khanna sparked online backlash with the holiday post.
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Congressman Ro Khanna has fessed up to using AI to doctor a photo of him and his dad watching football after it was flagged by X.
The post received a Community Note that read: “This image is AI-generated, as confirmed by OpenAI’s official verification tool.”
The Democratic representative then came clean Sunday, writing, “Yes, we used AI to blur out one of the family pictures for privacy! But my Dad and I did watch most of the blowout, even though he was tempted to turn off the TV at halftime.”
Khanna later reposted the image, offering further explanation. He wrote: “Yes, I used AI to blur some family photos and protect privacy on social media. Here’s the original picture with just those photos blocked out. And yes, the vent is really like that. Happy Thanksgiving!”
The California Democrat has previously criticized the use of AI, writing last week, “We should not surrender our autonomy to govern ourselves to AI systems or tech billionaires.”
Users slammed Khanna for editing the post.
“Why would you ai generate a picture of yourself watching football with your dad,” wrote one commenter.
“Ai generating an image intended to show that you’re just a totally normal guy is peak comedy,” said another.
“Seriously, why did you fake a picture of you and your dad watching a game? This is incredibly weird. Why did you do it?” asked a third.
X’s Community Notes is a crowdsourced feature that lets users flag posts they believe are missing context or could give readers a misleading impression.
Community Notes does not automatically classify posts as false or take them down. Instead, the feature aims to give users more information to assess content themselves.
In this case, the note pointed users to OpenAI’s verification tool, giving them a way to investigate the image’s authenticity for themselves.
Khanna has become a prominent name in early speculation over the Democrats’ 2028 presidential nominee.
On Sunday, Khanna told NBC News that “of course” there is a lane for him to run for the presidency if fellow progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also decides to compete.
Earlier this month, he told Politico he’d make a decision “sometime over the holidays.”
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