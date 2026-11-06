SETBACK Dem Senator Sidelined From Congress After Stroke Sen. Chris Murphy was diagnosed with a “small” brain bleed while his party prepares to take control of the Senate. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images # 1

Sen. Chris Murphy, 53, won’t be returning to the floor next week for the post-blue-wave session due to recovery from a stroke he suffered last weekend. Although his condition and expected return date weren’t disclosed, the Connecticut Democrat’s office announced Friday that he was discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital but that he will spend several weeks at a rehab center. Dr. Jose Suarez, director of the hospital’s neurocritical care division, said Murphy “has shown tremendous progress” and is expected to make a full recovery. Murphy, who has been mentioned for a possible 2028 presidential candidacy, issued a statement about his recovery after he was discharged from the hospital. “The doctors are very encouraged by the progress I’ve made so far,” Murphy wrote. “In order to take my recovery seriously and get back to work on the quickest timeline possible, I will be spending several weeks at a rehabilitation center.” While attending his son’s hockey game on October 31, Murphy felt a numbness in his arm and called 911, which took him to a nearby hospital. There, the vocal Trump critic was diagnosed with a “small” brain bleed while his party prepares to take control of the Senate and Republicans weigh their priorities in their last few weeks.

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