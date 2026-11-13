CHUCKED Dem Split Opens Up as Rival Factions Turn on Each Other “The voters called for big change,” a senator gunning for Chuck Schumer’s position said. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Rival factions within the Democratic Party have emerged just days after it romped to victory over the Republicans in the midterm elections.

Chuck Schumer is an elder statesman within the party, serving two stints as Senate minority leader, from 2017 to 2021 and since 2025. Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has announced that he’d like to replace the New York senator when the Dems take the majority in the next Congress.

“The voters called for big change, and this is a time that we have to deliver for people across the country,” Van Hollen told The Washington Post, conceding that defeating Schumer would be an uphill battle.

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Sen. Chris Van Hollen is feeling ambitious. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Schumer, however, lost support with his approach to dealing with Trump in his second term. Since becoming the top Senate Democrat in 2017, he has held the job uncontested. However, last year, Schumer infuriated progressive voters and fellow Democrats during a federal budget standoff when he chose to compromise and vote for a Republican-backed spending bill to prevent a government shutdown.

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Some within the party have already backed Van Hollen.

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Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed endorsed him on Thursday night.

“The American people voted for change,” Sanders wrote on X. “They want a Democratic Party that will stand up to powerful special interests, take on the billionaire class and fight for working families.”

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Whoever wins the Dec. 1 secret-ballot vote will lead a group of up to 56 Democratic senators, the party’s largest Senate majority since the Obama era.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader,” Schumer said in a statement given to The Post. “I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.”

Democratic Senators Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Ruben Gallego of Arizona have publicly committed to supporting Schumer.

Nevada Democratic Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen said they would support him, too. Independent Senator Angus King of Maine, who caucuses with Democrats, said he can’t understand changing the leader after the midterm victories.

“Why would you fire the manager when you just won the World Series?” King said.

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