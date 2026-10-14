BIG PROMISE Dem Star Drops 2028 Bombshell in Fiery Debate Speculation has been rife that a presidential run is on the way.

Jon Ossoff has made a major vow about the 2028 presidential election.

The 39-year-old Democratic senator from Georgia is running for re-election in the midterms on Nov. 3, leading a campaign that has sparked suggestions he may be building toward a presidential run in two years.

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But that speculation was dashed during an Atlanta Press Club debate Tuesday night against his GOP opponent, Rep. Mike Collins, when Ossoff pledged to serve a full six-year term if re-elected.

“Yes, I will,” Ossoff answered when asked if he would pledge to serve a full term. “I have zero interest in running for president. I’m not running for president. I’m running for re-election to the Senate.”

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Collins has sought to exploit chatter about Ossoff running for the top job, suggesting he’s merely using the race as a springboard to the White House.

Collins tried to exploit talk of Ossoff running for the White House in their debate. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

“He is running for president. He’s going to be your DSA candidate,” he said in his rebuttal on Tuesday.

Ossoff is not a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, the progressive socialist organization.

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The race in Georgia has caught the nation’s attention and is regarded as a key battleground in deciding who wins the Senate.

Though Ossoff is the incumbent, the race remains close in a state that Donald Trump won by two points in 2024. Keeping tight seats is a top priority for Democrats in their bid to take control of the upper chamber come November.

Ossoff has wielded major clout with his fundraising, amassing a $98 million war chest by June 30, blowing Collins’ $7.4 million in the same timeframe out of the water.

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