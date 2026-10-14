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Dem Star Drops 2028 Bombshell in Fiery Debate

Speculation has been rife that a presidential run is on the way.

By Harry Thompson

Jon Ossoff has made a major vow about the 2028 presidential election.

The 39-year-old Democratic senator from Georgia is running for re-election in the midterms on Nov. 3, leading a campaign that has sparked suggestions he may be building toward a presidential run in two years.

But that speculation was dashed during an Atlanta Press Club debate Tuesday night against his GOP opponent, Rep. Mike Collins, when Ossoff pledged to serve a full six-year term if re-elected.

Jon Ossoff and Mike Collins.
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“Yes, I will,” Ossoff answered when asked if he would pledge to serve a full term. “I have zero interest in running for president. I’m not running for president. I’m running for re-election to the Senate.”

Collins has sought to exploit chatter about Ossoff running for the top job, suggesting he’s merely using the race as a springboard to the White House.

Republican Representative Mike Collins of Georgia, author of the Laken Riley Act, speaks during the Republican National Midterm Convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on September 9, 2026.

Collins tried to exploit talk of Ossoff running for the White House in their debate.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

“He is running for president. He’s going to be your DSA candidate,” he said in his rebuttal on Tuesday.

Ossoff is not a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, the progressive socialist organization.

The race in Georgia has caught the nation’s attention and is regarded as a key battleground in deciding who wins the Senate.

Though Ossoff is the incumbent, the race remains close in a state that Donald Trump won by two points in 2024. Keeping tight seats is a top priority for Democrats in their bid to take control of the upper chamber come November.

Ossoff has wielded major clout with his fundraising, amassing a $98 million war chest by June 30, blowing Collins’ $7.4 million in the same timeframe out of the water.

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Harry Thompson
Harry ThompsonNews Reporter

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