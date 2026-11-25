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A Democratic star has shot to the top of the betting odds for Time magazine’s coveted Person of the Year title.

In the wake of the Democrats’ midterm blowout, prediction markets have turned decidedly blue, with the party’s rising stars dominating the odds for Time’s annual spotlight.

Among the names with the highest odds on Kalshi are several newly elected Democrats behind this year’s blue tsunami, including Kansas Sen.-elect Adam Hamilton, Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, and Alaska Sen.-elect Mary Peltola.

Newly elected Democratic members of the US Senate pose for a photo at the Capitol. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

But leading the pack with 31 percent odds is Texas Sen.-elect James Talarico, who made history as the first Democrat elected to statewide office in the state since 1994 and the first Democratic senator in Texas since 1988.

Talarico has topped the prediction market since its launch, but his odds have surged since he trounced Republican Ken Paxton by 12 points, 55 percent to 43 percent.

The 37-year-old has even won over some Republicans, with CNN pundit Scott Jennings suggesting he should run for president.

Time’s editors award the title to “the person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse.” Kalshi

“This guy just flipped Texas. If he were smart, he’d be in the presidential campaign right now,” he said.

Following closely behind at 24 percent odds is Mississippi Sen.-elect Scott Colom, who overcame the state’s entrenched Republican establishment with minimal financial backing from the Democratic Party to become the first Democrat elected to the seat since John C. Stennis, a segregationist, in 1982.

Colom’s victory carries a significance that goes far beyond the calendar: The district attorney is the first Black senator elected from Mississippi since the 1880s, when the end of Reconstruction ushered in the Jim Crow era.

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Meanwhile, South Carolina Sen.-elect Annie Andrews trails Colom, with 23 percent odds. Like Colom, Andrews defied her state’s ruby-red political landscape, becoming the first Democrat elected to the Senate from South Carolina in nearly three decades.

Time’s editors award the title to “the person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse.”

The magazine’s annual honor isn’t limited to flesh-and-blood figures. In 1982, the personal computer took the title.

Last year’s honorees were collectively named “The Architects of AI,” with Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Dario Amodei appearing on the cover.