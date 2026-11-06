❄️❄️❄️ Dem Star Twists the Knife in Vile MAGA Candidate She Beat Vivek Ramaswamy plummeted to new lows during his failed attempt to defeat Democrat Amy Acton.

Ohio Governor-elect Amy Acton said she has no intention of speaking to her MAGA election rival, Vivek Ramaswamy, after he used her estranged mother in a twisted campaign ad.

Speaking to CBS Mornings on Friday, the Democrat blasted the Trump-endorsed candidate over the “terrible and despicable” ad featuring her mother, Donna Arthur, in a desperate attempt to cast doubt on her credibility.

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Acton has not spoken to her mother for decades after Arthur lost custody of both her children in the late 1970s while standing by her husband, Cledith Arthur, after he was charged with raping Acton when she was a young child.

While being interviewed by host Gayle King, Acton shot down any suggestion that she would speak to Ramaswamy after he used her mother for the vile smear campaign.

Amy Acton beat Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday by around 8 points. Screengrab/CBS News

“We can’t normalize behavior like this. It was so beyond the pale,” Acton said. “So no, I have no intention of speaking to him. I do believe that leaders’ words matter, and we need to hold folks accountable.”

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Multiple Republicans feared that Ramaswamy had torpedoed his bid to become Ohio’s governor by releasing the video in the crucial weeks leading up to the midterm election.

Donna Arthur does not directly mention the sexual abuse allegations in Ramaswamy’s ad, but claims that Acton has “lied her entire life.”

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Ramaswamy’s shocking Hail Mary failed, and he lost Tuesday’s gubernatorial election to Acton by 8 percentage points.

Vivek Ramaswamy is one of the many Trump-endorsed candidates who were embarrassed in the midterms. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“I would like to say I didn’t expect this, but there was no low my opponent wouldn’t sink to,” Acton told CBS Mornings.

“These ads have been full of lies and hate and vitriol the entire campaign. You know, they spent over 150 million dollars, but I do believe Ohio can see through that.”

Acton’s brother, Philip Stearns, said Ramaswamy had “stooped to such a despicable low” by using their estranged mother in a campaign ad.

“This desperate, disgusting attack reveals exactly who Vivek Ramaswamy is at his core—a pathetic excuse for a man who is willing to hurt anyone as long as it gets him what he wants,” he said.

A grand jury indicted Cledith Arthur over the child sexual abuse allegations in July 1978, and he pleaded not guilty. He later failed to appear at a court hearing, fled the state and remained a fugitive until at least 1981. He died in 2004.

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