MOTHER OF ALL PAYBACKS Dem Winner Sends MAGA’s Vilest Loser Straight to Voicemail Amy Acton got delicious revenge on the multimillionaire who called her abusive childhood a lie. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Governor-elect Amy Acton can’t come to the phone right now.

Ohio gubernatorial hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, the Trump-endorsed MAGA candidate in the race, said that when he called to concede to Acton, his call went to voicemail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We left her a message,” Ramaswamy said, admitting, “It’s a tough night for us here in Ohio.”

Acton seemingly wasn’t interested in taking Ramaswamy’s call after he took credit for producing one of the most vile campaign ads of this election cycle.

Ramaswamy stood by the twisted ad until the end. Tom Brenner/via REUTERS

The ad featured Acton’s mother, Donna Arthur, calling her daughter a liar, but it immediately backfired, as Acton has long said she was sexually abused as a child by her late stepfather, while her mother remained married to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramaswamy defended the ad, saying he was just taking a page out of President Donald Trump’s combative political playbook. However, his campaign quietly edited the original 60-second version, dropping footage of Acton’s mother disputing her account of childhood homelessness but keeping her claim that her daughter is a liar.

Acton won by a sizable margin to become the Buckeye State's first female governor. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

Voters appeared to revolt against his twisted campaign, as Acton beat Ramaswamy resoundingly by more than six points, or just under 400,000 votes.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“Ohio has chosen unity and decency over division and hate; the healing begins today,” Acton told supporters after her race was called.

“We must never give up on one another,” she added.

Play Video

The race was also one of the most contentious, and the despicable ad didn’t help.

Acton and Ramaswamy never met face-to-face because they could never agree on a time or venue to debate. In the end, it ended fittingly with Acton seemingly declining his phone call.

Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews wrote: “Normally, I think you should always take your opponent’s concession call. But in this case, Amy Acton had every right to send that motherf---er straight to voicemail.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register