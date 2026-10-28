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UNEXPECTED TRIP

Pop Star Hospitalized After Mystery Health Scare

The singer shared a photo showing her arm connected to an IV.

Demi Lovato attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3"

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

By Isabel van Brugen

Demi Lovato reassured fans that she was “fine” after a health scare sent her to the hospital Monday. The 34-year-old singer revealed in a since-deleted Instagram Stories post that she had sought medical care for what she suspected was a new allergy. Lovato shared a photo showing her arm connected to an IV and a hospital band around her wrist. Alongside the image, the former Disney star wrote, “Sooooo I’m either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now!” She later returned to Instagram to tell her 147 million followers, “I’m fine!” The health update followed a carousel of photos that Lovato captioned “Fall in LA.” The collection included a movie-theater selfie with her husband, musician Jutes, 35. The couple wore matching black outfits. Lovato and Jutes, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, met in 2022 while recording her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck. She announced their engagement in December 2023. They married in May 2025 in Santa Barbara, California, in front of 135 guests.

Demi Lovato Instagram post

Lovato shared a photo showing her arm connected to an IV.

Instagram/ ddlovato

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Read it at Daily Mail

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