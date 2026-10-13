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FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH

A-Lister, 63, Shocks Fans With ‘Ageless’ Makeup-Free Photo

The Golden Globe winner was almost unrecognizable in the casual selfie.

Demi Moore at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Demi Moore’s youthful appearance in an impromptu, makeup-free photo has shocked her fans.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, celebrity facialist Keren Bartov posted an Instagram selfie with Moore. The photo, taken after Moore’s skincare treatment, showed the Golden Globe winner posing next to Bartov in a white T-shirt and navy blue sweatpants.

Moore, 63, gave a subtle, relaxed smile to the camera, her waist-length hair straight, and her skin glowing and plump.

Keren Bartov published a selfie with Demi Moore after giving her a facial.

Keren Bartov published a selfie with Demi Moore after giving her a facial.

Instagram/Keren Bartov

Bartov, also trusted by A-listers like Beyoncé, Victoria Beckham, and Julia Roberts, gushed over the Ghost actress in her caption.

“What started four years ago as a dream come true has become a journey I cherish so deeply,” Bartov wrote.

She continued, “Four years of taking care of your skin, sharing so many special moments, and getting to know the incredible woman behind the icon.”

The skincare founder has prepped Moore’s skin for events like the 2025 and 2026 Academy Awards.

Keren Bartov prepped Demi Moore’s skin for the 2025 and 2026 Oscars.

Keren Bartov prepped Demi Moore’s skin for the 2025 and 2026 Oscars.

Savion Washington;Lexie Moreland/Getty Images

Commenters were in awe of Moore’s youthful complexion.

“She looks so young,” one person wrote.

Fans were amazed by Demi Moore’s glowing complexion.

Fans were amazed by Demi Moore’s glowing complexion.

Instagram/Keren Bartov

Another said Moore looked like she was in her thirties, not her sixties.

“What kind of sorcery is this????!!! Just wow🔥,” one fan quipped. Another added, “Wow. She looks great.”

Demi Moore's strapless gown at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival left the upper body bare, sparking concern among fans about her slim figure. Posing here before the opening ceremony in France on May 12, 2026.

Demi Moore’s appearance in 2026 has sparked health concerns among her fans. Here at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in France.

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Moore’s appearance has been under scrutiny in 2026.

In July, her thin appearance on her Paris vacation sparked health concerns, with fans urging her to “take care of herself.”

Demi Moore attends the Chopard Trophy photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Beach on May 15, 2026, in Cannes, France.
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One commenter wrote, “You look unhealthy, please get some help.”

Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, and Scout LaRue pose on the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards in 2024.

Demi Moore, with her daughters Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, and Scout Willis at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2024.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Moore was on the trip with her daughter, Tallulah Willis, 32. She is also the mother of Rumer Willis, 38, and Scout Willis, 35.

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore pose at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 collection fashion show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 9, 2023.
'sorry not sorry'

Demi Moore's Daughter Defends Controversial Parenting Choice

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She shares all three of her daughters with her ex-husband, actor Bruce Willis, 71. The couple married in 1987, but separated in 1998 and finalized their divorce in 2000.

Demi Moore as Jordan O’Neill in the 1997 movie “G.I. Jane.”

Demi Moore as Jordan O’Neill in the 1997 movie “G.I. Jane.”

IMDb/Buena Vista Pictures

Scrutiny of her body has followed Moore throughout her career.

In 2024, she detailed her past eating disorder to Elle, revealing a producer in a past project repeatedly told her she needed to lose weight.

“How I internalized it and how it moved me to a place of such torture and harshness against myself, of real extreme behaviors, and that I placed almost all the value of who I was on my body being a certain way—that’s on me,” she said.

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore pose at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 collection fashion show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 9, 2023.
'sorry not sorry'

Demi Moore's Daughter Defends Controversial Parenting Choice

Roosa Rahkonen

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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