UNDER FIRE Democratic Veterans Are Gunning for ‘No Tab’ Pentagon Pete The defense secretary could find himself on the receiving end with a veteran-heavy Democratic majority. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

If embattled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth avoids getting fired, he could find himself up against a formidable group: a Democratic majority in Congress with a growing number of military veterans gunning to take him on.

The controversial top Trump official went on the attack after Election Day amid mounting calls for his resignation or impeachment.

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He posted a combative video blasting Democrats and defending his tenure at the Defense Department after his intense politicization of the military over the past two years.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, under pressure after the Democrats' massive blue wave in the 2026 midterms, posted a combative video doubling down. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSET/via REUTERS

But when the new Congress is sworn in, Hegseth could face the wrath of Democratic lawmakers with decades of military service behind them.

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Nearly a third of all House seats that were flipped blue on November 3 were clinched by veterans. While multiple races have not yet been called, Democrats are on track to have their largest majority in more than 30 years.

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Among the veterans to be sworn in next January is Retired Army Major Richard Ojeda, who flipped North Carolina’s 9th congressional district in a stunning upset against NRCC Chair Richard Hudson. The district is home of massive Fort Bragg.

Major (Ret.) Richard Ojeda won the race for North Carolina's 9th congressional district in a major upset that flipped the seat from red to blue. Facebook

He responded to Hegseth’s video with the brutal nickname the Daily Beast reported that service members use behind the defense secretary’s back, “No Tab Pete.”

“Trump took 5 deferments to keep from serving in Vietnam so you can shove that tough guy talk up your a--,” Ojeda wrote on X. “You are a war criminal. Tick tock, No Tab Pete.”

Rep.-Elect Richard Ojeda's response to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's post-election video. X

Fresh off his campaign victory, Ojeda told CNN that Hegseth should “absolutely” be impeached and that the administration needs to be investigated.

It’s on the agenda already for Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, who served as an Army Ranger. The combat veteran easily won his reelection bid. His top priority is taking on Hegseth.

“I’m going after Pete Hegseth,” Crow said in a video one day after the election. “Not only is he incompetent and corrupt, he’s undermining our national security and the safety of our troops.”

“I’m going to be relentless night and day to get him out of the Pentagon and to restore the culture of respect and diversity within our military,” Crow said.

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Perhaps the most interesting dynamic in the new Congress, should Hegseth stick around as he has vowed to do, will be whether he comes face-to-face with retired Admiral Nancy Lacore.

While it has not been officialy called by the Associated Press, Lacore is in the lead and likely to win the race for South Carolina’s 1st congressional district to fill the seat currently held by outgoing Rep. Nancy Mace.

The retired three-star Navy admiral ran for Congress as a Democrat after abruptly being fired by Hegseth last year after 35 years in uniform. She will have attained the highest military ranking of any veteran serving in the upcoming 120th Congress come January.

Retired Navy Admiral Nancy Lacore, pictured on Nov. 2, was fired by Hegseth in a purge of top military leaders last year. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Lacore was deeply critical of Donald Trump’s war in Iran on the campaign trail and took direct aim at Hegseth for his role in getting the U.S. into the conflict with no clear end plan. She also raised concerns about depleted U.S. resources and burned munitions.

Democrats have been pushing for articles of impeachment against Hegseth. If Trump does not fire him first, Lacore would be among the members of Congress who vote to decide his fate.

If the defense secretary is impeached, the effort could gain bipartisan support. Outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie has vowed to bring his articles of impeachment when Congress returns next week before the new Democratic majority even arrives.

GOP Kentucky Rep. James Comer said there are a lot of questions about Hegseth and that they have “no idea what the strategy is moving forward” on Iran in an interview with NewsNation.

Retiring Republican Sen. Thom Tillis blasted Hegseth on Thursday for “incompetence,” giving “bad advice” to the president and his “shameful and embarrassing episodes.”

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