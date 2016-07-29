Democrats Confirm Hack on DCCC

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee confirmed Friday that it was the target of another hack, following leaks this week of information from the Democratic National Committee. FBI sources confirmed to Reuters that they were investigating the DCCC hack on Thursday. The group, which raises money for the party's congressional candidates, was hacked as recently as June. "Based on the information we have to date, we've been advised by investigators that this is similar to other recent incidents, including the DNC breach," said Meredith Kelly, the group's national press secretary. "The DCCC takes this matter very seriously. With the assistance of leading experts we have taken and are continuing to take steps to enhance the security of our network in the face of these recent events." The DNC hacking is largely thought to have been perpetrated by Russians.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10