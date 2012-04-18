Democrats Cry Foul in Ohio

CHEAT SHEET
Democrats were up in arms Wednesday night in the state of Ohio as they claim that the Republican party there has made a move to block funding for Planned Parenthood in that state. State Sen. Nina Turner took to the steps of the state capitol to claim that language used in a budget-review bill is an effort to cut off “poor urban and rural areas” from accessing Planned Parenthood. But the bill’s author disagrees, countering that the language doesn’t mention Planned Parenthood, but instead funnels federal dollars to stand-alone, local agencies.