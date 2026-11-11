PICKED ANOTHER SENATOR Democrats Finally Score Most Stunning Election Upset of All A ruby red state has elected its first Democrat to the Senate since 1982. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Democrat Scott Colom has finally been called as winner of the Mississippi Senate race—more than a week after voting closed.

CNN and NBC News both called the race for Colom over Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith after days of counting, instantly propelling Colom into the history books.

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It is the first time Mississippi has elected a Democrat to the Senate in more than 40 years, since 1982.

It is also the first time Mississippi will have a Black senator since the Reconstruction era after the Civil War.

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For days, election officials across the state counted provisional ballots as the results remained razor-thin. The deadline to remedy affidavit ballots was November 10, so it was then just a matter of time before the final count came in.

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At the time NBC called the race, Colom led Hyde-Smith by 4,669 votes with 98.8 percent of the vote counted. If that margin holds, he will have won the state by half a percentage point.

Later county updates bolstered Colom’s lead, which had stood at just 43 votes after the final election-night results. He won all 12 county updates released on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, which called the race for him after Jackson County reported an additional 2,173 votes.

“For me, this journey started with a prayer, y’all. In Mississippi, our prayers have often changed the course of history,” Colom said in his Wednesday night victory speech. “For people that don’t know, the first African American to be a United States senator was from the great state of Mississippi.”

Throughout the process, Colom largely maintained a lead over Hyde-Smith that continued to grow.

The Democratic district attorney remained confident that when the process was finished and all eligible ballots were counted, he would become the next senator of Mississippi.

Legal observers watch as Election Commissioners process affidavit ballots at the Rankin County Election Commission facility on November 10, 2026 in Brandon, Mississippi. The state was counting affidavit ballots, absentee ballots and other outstanding votes in the closely contested Senate race between Democratic candidate Scott Colom and incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

As of Wednesday afternoon, he had a more than 4,400-vote lead, making it largely impossible for Hyde-Smith to catch up.

Mississippi also does not have laws for a recount in a tight race, so the only course of action once the count is complete would be a lawsuit. However, Hyde-Smith conceded defeat on Wednesday evening.

“I respect the decision of Mississippi voters,” she said in a video statement. “I want to congratulate Scott Colom and wish him well as he takes on the tremendous responsibility of representing our great state.”

GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was back on Capitol Hill this week as her race remained too close to call. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Colom mounted an underdog campaign that received little outside support or attention, as it was initially considered a safe red seat.

But as the race tightened and voters soured on Donald Trump and Republicans, political groups started putting in cash.

In the end, the Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC aligned with Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, spent $2.2 million to support Colom. The Republican affiliated Senate Leadership Fund spent more than $1.6 million to help Hyde-Smith.

Trump also rushed down to the state to campaign for the GOP senator in the final stretch.

Democratic Senate candidate Scott Colom speaks during a news conference at the Hinds County Sheriff's Office on November 10, 2026 in Jackson, Mississippi. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Colom ran a campaign where he made his pitch to a broad coalition of voters, even showing up to speak with attendees waiting outside the president’s rally there.

His campaign ad “Pick Another Protein,” which used Hyde-Smith’s own words from an interview about buying cheaper options amid soaring costs, went viral.

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In the end, polling showed the race tightening in a state that went for Trump by more than 22 points in 2024, and Hyde-Smith won by 10 points in 2020.

Colom’s victory gives Democrats at least 55 seats in their incoming Senate majority come January. The race in Alaska was the only one besides Mississippi that had not yet been called.

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