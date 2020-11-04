Democrats Hold House of Representatives—Despite Trump Proclamations
NOT EVEN CLOSE
The U.S. House of Representatives will remain in Democratic hands, according to projections by Fox News, NBC News, and ABC News. With several races called as of Tuesday night, the party has claimed enough seats to ensure its lock on the chamber for another two years. The victory comes despite President Trump’s repeated prediction that Republicans would win back the House.
In fact, the fight for the House was the least competitive of the main battlegrounds this year, since Democrats were strongly favored to keep control of the chamber from the get-go. But the 31 Democrats who in 2018 had won seats that President Trump carried in 2016 were expected to face a tough road to re-election. Instead, many had put their races away months before November, fueled by record fundraising hauls that scared away GOP challengers and buoyed by Joe Biden at the top of the ticket.
The Democrats’ easy win sets up Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for another term as Democratic leader in the House at a time when her party may control the Senate and White House, too—giving Pelosi a strong chance at reprising the key role she played when Democrats last won unified government in 2008.