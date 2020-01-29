Democrats Preparing for ‘Bad Faith’ Transition if Donald Trump Loses
The good-government group Partnership for Public Service has confirmed it is already appealing to Donald Trump and key Democratic frontrunners to start thinking about transition planning, nine months before the upcoming election. According to a report by Politico, several Democratic candidates, including Elizabeth Warren, are already ahead of the game to ensure a smooth transition. “This will be no ordinary transition between administrations,” Warren wrote in her recently unveiled transition plan. “Unlike previous transitions, we will not be able to assume good faith cooperation on the part of the outgoing administration.” Several unnamed sources interviewed by Politico expressed concern that Trump’s political team won’t meet with a new Democratic incoming team or that there will be either be an absence of paperwork, outright destruction of documents, or that what documents are left will be untrustworthy to guide the transition. “This could be the most hostile, least professional transition in American history,” a former senior official in the Barack Obama administration told Politico. “And the new administration will have to spend the early period—when it should be hitting the ground running—unearthing buried bodies.”