 Skip to main content
DEM DILEMMA

Dems Blow Up Over 11 Reps Who Missed Critical Hegseth Vote

The left is fighting again!

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on November 11, after Republicans killed an effort to impeach him.

Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

By Laura Esposito

Democratic infighting has already taken center stage just one week after a blue tsunami crashed across the country.

Democrats are fuming after their effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth failed on Tuesday night. The final vote was 211-204, with every House Democrat in attendance as well as Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who led the effort, voting to impeach.

All told, eleven House Democrats failed to show up for the vote. The eleven Democrats who did not vote were Reps. Julia Brownley, Lou Correa, Laura Gillen, Steven Horsford, Jonathan Jackson, Brittany Pettersen, Haley Stevens, Melanie Stansbury, Marilyn Strickland, Frederica Wilson, and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Play Video

Now, Democrats are playing the blame game. And the winners are Democratic House leaders.

“I’m like, come on, we need to get our f----g s--t together,” one House Democrat told the Washington Sun on Wednesday.

“We could have won it though. But worst-case scenario, it would have been tied, which meant nothing happened. But here’s the thing: We know Republicans will shut down the vote as soon as they have the adequate number of votes. We know they’re not going to give us a courtesy.”

Other congressmen and congresswomen, who were granted anonymity to speak candidly, emphasized that Democratic leadership did not whip the vote—rally, persuade, or convince congressmembers to vote. In fact, they didn’t even encourage people not to abandon Capitol Hill.

CNN list the 11 Democrats who did not vote against Hegseth's impeachment.

CNN list the 11 Democrats who did not vote against Hegseth's impeachment.

CNN

“There needed to be some enforcement ahead of time by the leadership,” another House Democrat told the outlet. “Ordinarily if you have a vote on a rule or something, obviously not trying to miss the vote, but if you miss it, it’s not the end of the world. This was not one of those smaller votes. This was a huge vote,” the lawmaker said. “Everything should have been planned better.”

“There’s definitely room to encourage people to be close by campus. On some of our tough votes, we’ve done that,” a third representative chimed in.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer attend a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, US, November 11, 2026.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer attend a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, US, November 11, 2026.

Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Democrats likely didn’t feel much better after Donald Trump, 80, gloated over their public failure in a Truth Social tirade.

“The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED!” he wrote.

“Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete,” he wrote. “Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot.”

Trump

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Laura Esposito
Laura EspositoBreaking News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW