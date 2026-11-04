LAWYER UP Dems Fire Starting Gun to Put ‘Trump Crime Family’ on Trial Democrats who campaigned on taking on corruption are eyeing the Trumps and allies. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Democrats plan to launch investigations into the Trump administration and corruption after vowing to bring change on the campaign trail leading up to the midterms.

On Wednesday morning, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is likely to become Speaker in January, vowed accountability in the new year as Democrats take control after two years of GOP control.

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Democrats flipped both the House and Senate on Election Day, in what could only be described as a political earthquake as voters across the country, including in once-deep-red states, rejected Trump and MAGA.

They will be in charge of both House and Senate committees in January with the power to subpoena witnesses, which they have not been able to do unilaterally for the past two years.

The business dealings of Trump family members, including Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, are under scrutiny from Democrats who are about to have subpoena powers. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Robert Garcia responded to the election results with just two words on Tuesday night: “Lawyer Up.”

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He has already vowed to take on what he has called the “Trump Crime Family.”

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Garcia has previously indicated that, should Democrats retake the House as they did on Tuesday, his committee would look into the Trump crypto ventures, spearheaded by Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and special envoy Steve Witkoff’s son, Zach Witkoff.

He’s also demanded answers after a Russian oligarch picked up the tab for some of Trump Jr.’s wedding earlier this year.

Then there’s Jared Kushner. The president’s son-in-law has been negotiating with foreign governments, including in the Middle East and with Russia, on Trump’s behalf without holding any formal government role. At the same time, he is raking in money and business as a private citizen.

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Robert Garcia's reaction to Election Night was "Lawyer Up." He's taken aim at the "Trump Crime Family." Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Democrats have accused him of selling foreign policy to the highest bidder and argue he should have to answer questions for the American people.

Jeffries was asked about Garcia’s warning to “lawyer up” on MS NOW’s Morning Joe on Wednesday, where he doubled down on the need for accountability.

“Well, there’s a cost to corruption, and we also made clear throughout this campaign that if you have people in high office, no matter who they are, and they’re so focused on enriching themselves, their family members, their friends, and their donors, then the American people have clearly concluded that means they’re not focused on making life better or more affordable for me,” Jeffries said.

He argued that the American people have “connected that corruption to the adverse impact of the policies that have taken place over the last two years.”

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Jeffries vowed that Democrats would “follow the facts, apply the law, be guided by the Constitution, let the chips fall where they may, and make sure that wrongdoers are being held accountable.”

Garcia is not the only House Democrat who’s about to take on additional powers come January who has focused on members of the Trump family.

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin has repeatedly questioned members of the president’s family but has been met with radio silence while in the minority.

Raskin has sought answers from Donald Trump Jr. about his ties to companies that have received hundreds of millions in government contracts.

He’s also demanded financial records from Kushner about his foreign financial entanglements, even as he wields diplomatic power on Trump’s behalf.

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