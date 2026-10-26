WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE Dems Plot to Make Trump’s Worst Epstein Nightmare Come True The party, which could soon control the House, plans to force deeper inquiries into the president’s ties to the sex offender. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Democrats are calling for a special counsel to investigate the “growing body of evidence” that Donald Trump was involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes.

The House Judiciary Committee Democrats issued a 53-page report on Monday claiming that Trump was an “active participant” in Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women during the 1990s.

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The report details allegations from 11 women who claim they were “abused, assaulted, and even raped” by Trump “alongside, and in coordination with, the most infamous sex trafficker in history,” who died in August 2019.

“At a minimum, DOJ and FBI’s efforts to protect Trump rather than pursue justice require the appointment of an independent special counsel,” the report said. “This special counsel should be tasked with investigating not only the president ...but all of Epstein’s potential accomplices and co-conspirators. DOJ’s decision to shield the president at all costs has shielded all of those who perpetrated or enabled this sex trafficking ring.”

Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in connection with his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

While Congress—which Democrats could gain full control of following the midterms—cannot appoint a special counsel itself, Democrats are hoping lawmakers will use their legislative and oversight powers to “pursue justice for survivors and bring an end to the Trump administration’s shameful, bureaucratic, and political cover-up.”

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Trump and Epstein were close friends for years but fell out in the early 2000s over a Palm Beach real estate deal. Last year, Trump offered a new excuse for falling out with Epstein, claiming it was because the sex offender was a “creep” who “stole” young women who worked at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

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The president has long denied being involved in or even being aware of Epstein’s child sex crimes before the disgraced financier was exposed.

In a statement to Politico about the House Judiciary Committee report, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said Trump had been “totally exonerated on anything related to Epstein.”

Questions about Trump’s connections to Epstein reached fever pitch amid the botched release of the Epstein files, with the president insisting that people move on from discussing the late pedophile.

House Democrats say there is “little reason” to believe the Trump administration will take steps to appoint a special counsel.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement: “The women who survived Epstein deserve to be heard, Congress must have the complete files required by law, and an independent special counsel must investigate Epstein’s co-conspirators and DOJ’s cover-up and ensure that state and foreign prosecutors have the evidence they need to pursue justice.”

The 11 women whose allegations against the president are detailed in the report include Stacey Williams, a former model who alleged that Trump groped her at his Trump Tower office in 1993 while Epstein was just feet away.

Jeffrey Epstein died in August 2019 while awaiting federal child sex trafficking charges. Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

Former beauty queen Beatrice Keul alleges that Trump raped her during a pageant at the Plaza Hotel in New York City in 1993, and that Trump and Epstein used the competition as a “hunting ground” to prey on young women and girls. The report also contains an allegation that Trump sexually assaulted a child after Epstein trafficked her to him when she was about 13 in 1984.

In her statement, Bis said Trump “has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him” by “releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends.”

Democrats are hoping to capitalize on Trump’s ties to Epstein and the intense backlash to the Trump administration’s initial backtracking on releasing the Epstein files as part of their midterm campaign push.

Democrats have spent around $36 million on Epstein-related ads this midterm cycle, according to an AdImpact analysis cited by Politico’s Playbook.

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One GOP pollster believes the Epstein ads are intended to convince Republican voters not to turn out on Nov. 3, rather than persuade them to back a Democratic candidate.

“Republican pollsters have seen the Epstein issue break through down the homestretch,” the GOP pollster told Playbook. “It seems to be having the effect of reminding voters the kind of corruption they are frustrated with in Washington.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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