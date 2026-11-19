ABOUT-FACE Dems Tells Musk His So-Called MAGA Regrets Won’t Save Him The trillionaire claims he no longer sees himself as MAGA after sinking $500 million into GOP losers.

Get The Swamp newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Elon Musk says he no longer identifies with the MAGA movement, but Democrats have vowed to investigate him anyway when they take control of Congress.

Just weeks after spending half a billion dollars in a failed bid to prop up the MAGA movement, Musk is trying to distance himself from the losing Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The world’s richest person told journalist Andrew Sorkin at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit that he felt ‘foolish’ for spending nearly $500 million on Republican candidates in midterm elections that saw Democrats retake control of Congress.

Musk was cheerleading for the MAGA movement at rallies around the country in 2024. Andrew Kelly/Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

“I’m not MAGA, well at least, I’m not like—I’m not sure what MAGA means,” Musk told Sorkin. “If that means, sort of, blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that. There are positives and negatives to both parties.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the run-up to the 2024 election, Musk not only acknowledged that he was a fervent member of the movement, but he also described himself as “dark, gothic MAGA.”

Play Video

After Trump’s reelection, Musk led the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency as a special government employee, gutting federal agencies, accessing sensitive government data and failing to deliver on his promise to cut “at least $2 trillion” from the federal budget.

Democrats, however, aren’t buying Musk’s apparent change of heart.

In response to a post detailing Musk’s comments, Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego said that Musk was “still getting a subpoena.”

Gallego said Democrats would not let Musk off the hook so easily. Ruben Gallego/X

U.S. Rep Yassamin Ansari, a Democratic member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, also weighed in.

“Yeah sure, but we’re still investigating you, Elon,” she wrote on X.

Democratic leaders in the House Budget Committee have been discussing a potential investigation into Musk’s financial activity during his stint at DOGE, according to a New York Magazine report.

Musk said at the New York summit that his massive midterm spending spree was aimed at preventing either party from securing a congressional supermajority, casting himself as a “moderate” who wanted “checks and balances.”

Musk told Sorkin he doesn't believe Democratic Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa will have a negative affect on Texas, despite spending millions against her. Kaylee Greenlee/Kaylee Greenlee/REUTERS

”I think I’m ideologically quite moderate,“ Musk told Sorkin. ”I don’t think I [have]... any kind of extreme political views.”

Musk told Sorkin that if he’s learned one lesson this midterm cycle, it’s that money can’t buy everything.

“It certainly shows that American elections are not just about money,” Musk said. “Obviously you can put a lot of money into an election and have an effect that is relatively minor, and I think that was the case here.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register