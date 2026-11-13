 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S DINER

Iconic Chain Restaurant Deals New Humiliation to Sex-Mad CEO

Even Denny’s is distancing itself from the scandal-plagued tech founder.

FILE PHOTO: Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang speaks with the media ahead of a meeting with the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

By Evgenia Anastasakos

The San Jose Denny’s where Nvidia was conceived quietly removed Jensen Huang’s commemorative plaque from its wall after the embattled CEO’s resignation on Thursday.

Huang, 63, stepped down from the $4 trillion tech company following reports of multiple extramarital relationships, including one with a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy.

FILE PHOTO: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a doorstep after attending the AI Ecosystem Reception in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Manami Yamada/File Photo

Huang founded Nvidia in 1993 alongside Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem.

Manami Yamada/REUTERS/Manami Yamada/File Photo

The billionaire washed dishes and served tables at a Denny’s in Portland when he was a teenager. Years later, he and two friends dreamt up Nvidia over coffee and pancakes at the roadside diner’s San Jose location.

Denny’s installed a plaque honoring the company in 2023.

FILE PHOTO: A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. CTI via REUTERS TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. TAIWAN OUT. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED./File Photo

Footage obtained by Reuters shows Jensen Huang at dinner with Alice Huang.

CTI/CTI via REUTERS TV

“THE BOOTH THAT LAUNCHED A $1 TRILLION COMPANY,” it read. “Congratulations, NVIDIA! Who knew that an idea started here would change the world?”

NBC News reports that by Friday, the plaque was gone, leaving behind chipped red paint on the wall behind the booth. Two employees told the outlet that it had been removed.

Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang (no relation), a former executive at the Singapore-based data center firm Megaspeed, in a company-wide email on Sunday.

Play Video

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” he wrote. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

Huang has been married to his wife, Lori, since 1985. The couple met while studying engineering at Oregon State University.

Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang attends a luncheon for tech leaders hosted by US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Huang was among the tech leaders invited to the White House for a high-profile luncheon in September.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

They have two children, Spencer, 35, and Madison, 34. Both work for Nvidia.

In his letter, Huang said Nvidia’s board of directors had initiated an independent investigation into the situation. The former CEO is also the subject of an FBI probe.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: A pedestrian places a candle in front of a Nvidia sign outside the company's headquarters on November 12, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO after it was revealed that he had two extramarital affairs, one with an alleged Chinese spy. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

Huang's fans paid their respects outside of the company's Santa Clara campus.

Benjamin Fanjoy/Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images

On Wednesday, The New York Times first reported on a second extramarital affair between Huang and Nvidia’s vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell, 48. According to The Times, Powell reports directly to Huang.

Huang resigned as president, CEO, and board member Thursday after 33 years helming the company. Chief financial officer and executive vice president Colette Kress was named interim CEO.

Nvidia’s stock price tumbled following reports of Huang’s affairs and his subsequent resignation. Shares closed at $162.85 on Friday, marking a drop of more than 30 percent from their recent October peak and wiping out hundreds of billions in market capitalization.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Evgenia Anastasakos
Evgenia AnastasakosBreaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW